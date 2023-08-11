Eastside’s Spalding personifies coach’s best friend on the field

BUTLER, Ind. (WPTA) - It didn’t take long for new Eastside head coach Alyx Brandewie to notice senior Gage Spalding.

Brandewie says Spalding is the embodiment of the type of player he respects, pointing to his work ethic, physicality and mentality toward the game.

The Blazers kick off their season at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at Woodlan.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.