Eastside’s Spalding personifies coach’s best friend on the field

By Chris Ryan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ind. (WPTA) - It didn’t take long for new Eastside head coach Alyx Brandewie to notice senior Gage Spalding.

Brandewie says Spalding is the embodiment of the type of player he respects, pointing to his work ethic, physicality and mentality toward the game.

The Blazers kick off their season at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at Woodlan.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Northrop coach, MLB outfielder arrested on child sex crime charges
Former Northrop coach, MLB outfielder arrested on child sex crime charges
Raging fires in Maui destroy home of Fort Wayne native
Raging fires in Maui destroy home of Fort Wayne native
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
South Side High School student arrested in connection to Aug. 1 shooting
Allen County police responding to semi rollover crash on I-469

Latest News

Jaylon Smith
Report: Jaylon Smith agrees to deal with Saints
TinCaps baby superfan Bennett Harring (8/2/23).
Born Into Baseball: Meet the TinCaps Youngest Superfan
The Fort Wayne TinCaps logo
Pauley’s power surge continues, TinCaps win 9-5 at Lansing
Ben Ramseyer holds up the no. 25 jersey, given to Bluffton's hardest working player.
Ramseyer leads the way for Bluffton football