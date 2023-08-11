DeKalb County man will serve 140 years for child, exploitation, neglect, and molestation of 5-month-old twins

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A DeKalb County man will spend 140 years behind bars after being found guilty on all charges involving neglect, exploitation, and molesting infant twins.

Billy R. Burrow Jr. was arrested in 2021 for causing “catastrophic” injuries to his five-month-old daughter.

Court documents state that Amanda Allard, the girl’s mother, came home to find the baby unresponsive after being left alone with Burrow. Allard and Burrow drove to a physician in Harlan, but no one was there. They then went across the street to the fire station, but no one was there. They drove to Dupont Hospital, where the child was eventually flown to Riley Hospital with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.

At Riley, a doctor said the baby’s injuries were characteristic of abusive head trauma and would have been caused by “violent acceleration-deceleration injury,” also known as Shaken Baby Syndrome. The baby’s injuries were described as “catastrophic.” They also found out the girl’s twin brother showed signs of healing fractures on his ribs.

Investigators say that the parents agreed to give up their cell phones, which the investigators found disturbing and explicit messages about their children.

“I would describe this case as probably unimaginable to most people the details and things people will do or want to do and the things that unfortunately do happen,” DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas said. “These are things that people don’t want to hear about and don’t want to know about because it’s difficult to believe it’s true, especially the graphic part of it.”

DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas was the detective who investigated the matter. Discussing the case made Sheriff Thomas emotional, saying that the case’s details stuck with him. The details are so graphic that those in the courtroom struggled to process and comprehend what happened.

In June, a jury found Burrows guilty on the following charges.

Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Catastrophic Injury (Level 1 Felony)

Neglect of A Dependent (Level 3 Felony)

Neglect of A Dependent (Level 3 Felony)

Child Molesting/Conspiracy to Commit (Level 1 Felony)

Child Molesting/Conspiracy to Commit (Level 1 Felony)

Child Exploitation (Level 5 Felony)

The jury also found that Burrow was also found to be a “repeat sexual offender” and was facing a sentence of up to 168 years in jail.

Thursday, prosecutors told the court Burrow’s extensive criminal history, including a prior conviction for child molestation in Tippecanoe County. Prosecutors also told the judge Burrow threatened jail officers and their significant others and caused problems inside the DeKalb County Jail.

Indiana Department of Child Services’ staff members testified the twins suffered “unspeakable injuries from the person who was supposed to protect them.” They also stated that the twins will never have a “normal life.” They say that the girl is wheelchair-bound, can not sit up on her own, and requires breathing support, consent therapy, and surgeries for the rest of her life.

On Thursday, the judge told the court that the evidence was “overwhelmingly strong” and that Burrow “can not be trusted to be in the community.” Burrow argued with the judge over the jury’s ruling and stated he was “innocent” and that he would appeal his case.

The judge sentenced Burrow to 140 years.

Allard pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, both Level 3 felonies, as part of a plea agreement. As part of the plea agreement, all other charges were dismissed, and Allard had to testify and give a sworn statement to the state. Her sentence was capped at 20 years, according to the agreement. In July, she was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, and all charges were to be served consecutively.

