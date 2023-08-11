AG Rokita warns of purchasing secondhand Taylor Swift tickets

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With the news of Taylor Swift coming to Indianapolis next November, and ticket sales being available, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office wants to remind people to be careful when purchasing tickets.

In a news release, the office says that scammers are looking to take advantage of fans and “would-be concertgoers, and says anyone looking to purchase tickets should consider these tips:

  • Investigate offers that you know “All Too Well” are too good to be true. Sellers, especially on online marketplaces and social media websites, may offer tickets at face value (or below) for events that are sold out or in high demand. Many offers end up being scams. Some sellers may say they need to sell tickets quickly, falsely claiming, for example, that they have a sick relative, medical emergency, or an overseas military assignment.
  • Stay updated through verified channels. To stay “Safe and Sound,” keep an eye on reputable sources like Taylor Swift’s official website and verified ticketing platforms for legitimate announcements about ticket sales and availability.
  • Only buy from trusted ticket resellers. To avoid “Teardrops on Your Guitar,” deal with reputable businesses instead of individuals or social media profiles that are not associated with the event. Beware of websites that copy popular ticket sellers’ logos or tour logos.
  • Before providing any payment or personal information, research a seller’s “Reputation.” Search the seller’s name, username, email address, phone number, and other details for information. Even if you find no negative information, don’t assume that the seller is trustworthy. Scammers change names regularly.
  • Always use a credit card. With a credit card, if a problem arises, you have the potential for greater protection and the ability to dispute charges, unlike other payment methods. Scammers often request unconventional payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover, such as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Unlike credit cards, these transactions are largely irreversible — making it much harder to “Shake It Off” if a ne’er-do-well tries to pull a fast one.
  • Other payment methods that raise concerns are those involving gift cards, cash, or wire transfers. If you’re using an app to transfer funds, be sure you understand the protections the service provides (or doesn’t) before making a transaction. With the proper safeguards in place, you can be relatively “Fearless” in making your purchase.
  • If you think you know the seller, double-check. Scammers may hack social media accounts and pretend to be a friend or acquaintance who’s selling tickets. Before sending money, contact your friend directly to make sure the deal isn’t just a part of the scammer’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office says anyone who believes they were scammed should report any details here, or call 317-232-6330.

