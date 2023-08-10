South Side High School student arrested in connection to Aug. 1 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A South Side High School student was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say the minor was arrested around 8 a.m. Thursday, the first day of classes for FWCS, at South Side High School.

Police say the minor was arrested in connection to a shooting in the Lafayette Park area at the intersection of Lafayette Esplanade and Glencoe Avenue on August 1.

The minor was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center and will face charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on August 1, in which someone fired a round at a group of people.

Witnesses at the scene said they only heard one shot was fired. They said the suspect, a minor, left the scene before police arrived.

Police say one person was shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

