Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old from Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old from Shelbyville.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said Logan Meadows was last seen Wednesday, July 26 at noon in Shelbyville. An exact location was not provided.

Meadows is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

Deputies said Meadows is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661 or 911.

Shelbyville is roughly 35 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

