SACS: Continued school bus delays following day two of school

21Alive News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For the first two days of classes, parents of Southwest Allen County School students received an alert about all district buses running late. As 21 Alive News previously reported, the district needs more bus drivers and on Thursday, it showed.

Parents say they saw delays Thursday. Some say more than an hour.

Jessica Weimer is a mother of three, with two in the SACS school district. Wednesday was not an ideal first day for her second grader. She says her daughter didn’t get home until an hour and a half later than normal. Weimer called the school and was told to check her email for an update.

Our Emilia Miles talked with Superintendent Park Ginder about why these problems are happening.

“We had been taking attendance in each one of our busses to make sure kids were on the right bus then started a cascade of problems, made worse as you leave one building and you’re ten minutes late, you become 20 minutes late somewhere else.”

Superintendent Park Ginder, SACS

To make sure all SACS parents are in the loop, Ginder encourages parents to get the district’s app called Parent Square.

Click here to learn step-by-step how you can download the app.

