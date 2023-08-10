Raging fires in Maui destroy home of Fort Wayne native

LAHAINA, HI. (WPTA) - In Maui, raging wildfires have ripped through the island, destroying homes and businesses and even causing some people to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

Officials have confirmed six people have died.

One survivor, David Lam, was born and raised in Fort Wayne.

“There’s nothing like it, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Lam said.

Lam has lived in Lahaina, on the island’s west side, for three years.

Lam says he was watching the fires at home when he noticed them getting closer. That’s when he decided to evacuate.

“I went, maybe, not even a quarter of a mile down the road from my apartment and gathered all my things and by the time I got back down to my car it was just all black smoke, like I couldn’t even see to the point where I could see embers flying in front of me and the fire hadn’t even reached close to us yet,” Lam said.

Lam’s decision to leave was the right one, as his home and most of his belongings were destroyed.

“I have my car, and I got whatever luggage and clothes I could throw inside the luggage but that’s about it,” Lam said.

Dramatic video from our sister station in Hawaii shows the large scale of those fires.

Lam says as the flames began to quickly spread on the island, so too did the panic.

“Everyone was just pretty much trying to get whatever they can put on their backs and head out the door,” Lam said. “A lot of people were panicking especially because the traffic was backed up so bad, it took hours just to even get out, to the point where the fire reached some of the cars in traffic.”

The loss of his home, he says, hurts. But he adds he’s grateful to have escaped the deadly fire.

“I’ve just never seen anything like it, this fire spread, like how fast and how big it spread was in a matter of seconds,” Lam said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.