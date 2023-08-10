Minor pleads guilty in 2022 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to two felony charges stemming from a 2022 shooting.

Naing Ngwe entered into a plea agreement where he agreed to plead guilty to two felony charges and two counts of robbery.

According to the agreement, the charges of attempted murder and criminal confinement will be dismissed at sentencing, scheduled for September 8.

Both counts of robbery, according to the agreement, will give Ngwe a total prison sentence of 15 years with five suspended and five years of probation after his release.

Ngwe was one of two people involved in the 2022 shooting at Black Pine Flats Apartments that left one person critically injured. The victim was found in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.

The other suspect, Riley Irving, faced similar charges. Ngwe was charged as an adult.

