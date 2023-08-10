Minor pleads guilty in 2022 shooting

16-year-old Naing Ngwe
16-year-old Naing Ngwe(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to two felony charges stemming from a 2022 shooting.

Naing Ngwe entered into a plea agreement where he agreed to plead guilty to two felony charges and two counts of robbery.

According to the agreement, the charges of attempted murder and criminal confinement will be dismissed at sentencing, scheduled for September 8.

Both counts of robbery, according to the agreement, will give Ngwe a total prison sentence of 15 years with five suspended and five years of probation after his release.

Ngwe was one of two people involved in the 2022 shooting at Black Pine Flats Apartments that left one person critically injured. The victim was found in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.

The other suspect, Riley Irving, faced similar charges. Ngwe was charged as an adult.

BACKGROUND: Shooting leaves one in critical condition | Arrests made in Thursday morning shooting

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

File picture of traffic cones

I-469 exit ramp construction postponed

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The exit ramp on I-469 that was set to have construction next week is being postponed another week.

News

LOGAN MEADOWS

Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old from Shelbyville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old from Shelbyville.

News

South Side High School student arrested in connection to Aug. 1 shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A South Side High School student was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

News

Dustan Mohr

Former Northrop coach, MLB outfielder arrested on child sex crime charges

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say a man was arrested and charged with several child sex crimes.

Latest News

News

Mayor Henry, FWPD warn of ‘alarming rates’ of overdoses and fentanyl-laced pills marketed online

Updated: 9 hours ago

Community

New Light Near Blackhawk Middle School

FWCS kicks off school year; introduces new changes in traffic patterns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Fort Wayne Community Schools kicked off the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday morning and welcomed nearly 30,000 students back to the classroom.

News

Raging fires in Maui destroy home of Fort Wayne native

Raging fires in Maui destroy home of Fort Wayne native

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
In Maui, raging wildfires have ripped through the island, destroying homes and businesses and even causing some people to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

News

Raging fires in Maui destroy home of Fort Wayne native

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

21Alive top 4 at 4

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

News

Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against ‘I Do Bridal Boutique’

Updated: 23 hours ago