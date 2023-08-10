I-469 exit ramp construction postponed

File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The exit ramp on I-469 that was set to have construction next week is being postponed another week.

INDOT officials say the new date for construction to begin is August 21.

Officials say the postponement is due to needed repairs on Minnich Road, which is a part of the detour for the exit ramp construction.

BACKGROUND: I-469 exit ramp to close for construction Aug. 14

