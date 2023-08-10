FWCS kicks off school year; introduces new changes in traffic patterns

By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools kicked off the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday morning and welcomed nearly 30,000 students back to the classroom.

Some big changes to the school district this year may affect you and your commute. FWCS’ new start times may have you running into traffic at different times this year. FWCS elementary schools will go from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Middle and high schools in FWCS will go from 7:20 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

In June the city added a stop light at the intersection near Blackhawk Middle School after three student-involved crashes. The most recent crash left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition.

The stop light is located at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Arrowwood Drive.

Out of FWCS’ 28,000 students, about 16,000 are either walking or finding rides to school. Only about 42% of their students ride the bus. This year, FWPD wants to make sure all students get to school safely.

“So please, leave early. Don’t be distracted while you’re driving and try to be patient,” FWPD Captain Dan Ingram said. “Each school year as it starts out people are trying to get their routines down. It’s a challenge for everyone. Please just be patient and we’ll all work together and hopefully have a smooth start to the school year.”

Ingram runs the crossing guard program. He told 21Alive News Thursday morning that he checked in with the crossing guards at the intersection after the morning rush and said things went well and he feels positive that the light will make a big difference this school year.

