Former Northrop coach, MLB outfielder arrested on child sex crime charges

Dustan Mohr
Dustan Mohr(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say a man was arrested and charged with several child sex crimes.

Detectives say Dustan Mohr was arrested Wednesday and charged with the following:

  • Dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors (Level 6)
  • Child Seduction (Level 5)
  • Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (Level 5)
  • Child Solicitation ( Level 5)
  • Child Solicitation (Level 4)

Mohr was a former MLB outfielder for the Minnesota Twins from 2001 until 2007 and also served as Northrop High School’s assistant baseball coach until around 2021.

According to court documents, police say Mohr trained the victim at the Strike Zone Training Center on North Clinton Street. According to the affidavit, “When the victim first began training with the Defendant at Strike Zone, she informed him she was thirteen years of age. The victim was advised by the Defendant he was 47 years of age.” Investigators say the alleged incidents “happened when the victim was fourteen years of age.”

Strike Zone Training Center
Strike Zone Training Center(Staff)

According to the probable cause document, Mohr was a girl’s softball instructor at Strike Zone. Investigators say he gave the teenager his phone number after a training session.

The probable cause document says an investigator was present during an interview with the girl at the Bill Lewis Center for Children on June 29 where she told police that their conversations were only about softball at first, but progressed as Mohr began to send her sexually explicit messages.

The court documents go on to say she told investigators she received additional messages from Mohr using explicit language, stating he wanted to have sex with her. The documents also say the victim told investigators Mohr touched her inappropriately while they were in a car together.

According to the documents, the girl also told investigators Mohr began making sexual comments towards her during training sessions and provided her with a phone that contained sexually explicit images of himself.

