YWCA receives $80,000 grant for addiction recovery program

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with YWCA Northeast Indiana say they received an $80,000 grant from The Lutheran Foundation Tuesday.

Officials said in a news release the funds will support the organization’s Hope & Harriet addiction recovery program, which is an intensive residential treatment program that officials say is “tailored to treat women living with a substance use disorder.”

The program, according to YWCA officials, provides 24-hour living support and is one of the few residential addiction recovery programs in the state that allows children to live with their mothers in recovery.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 40-year-old Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a leader in the fields of hematology and medical...
Doctor fatally shot 4-month-old baby then herself, police say
Allen County Prosecutor finds ‘no criminal liability’ for FWPD officer who struck, killed...
Allen County Prosecutor finds ‘no criminal liability’ for FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian
Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant
Veo's electric scooters in Fort Wayne
City to end partnership with e-scooter company, citing safety concerns
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

21Alive News at 11
ACLU files suit against 25-encroachment law
21Alive News at 11
In blow to GOP, Ohio voters reject Issue 1
21Alive News at 6
YWCA receives $80,000 grant for addiction recovery program
Homestead students to see major changes as $170 million construction project forges ahead