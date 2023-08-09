YWCA receives $80,000 grant for addiction recovery program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with YWCA Northeast Indiana say they received an $80,000 grant from The Lutheran Foundation Tuesday.

Officials said in a news release the funds will support the organization’s Hope & Harriet addiction recovery program, which is an intensive residential treatment program that officials say is “tailored to treat women living with a substance use disorder.”

The program, according to YWCA officials, provides 24-hour living support and is one of the few residential addiction recovery programs in the state that allows children to live with their mothers in recovery.

