Two critically hurt in crash involving car, semi on SR 930

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The New Haven Police Department is responding to a crash Wednesday afternoon that left two people critically injured.

Police say the crash involved a semi and a car at Lincoln Highway E (SR 930) and Minnich Road. They say two people are in critical condition and a third person was seriously hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area Lincoln Highway E is closed in all directions at this time, police say.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

