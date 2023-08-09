Two critically hurt in crash involving car, semi on SR 930

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The New Haven Police Department is responding to a crash Wednesday afternoon that left two people critically injured.

Police say the crash involved a semi and a car at Lincoln Highway E (SR 930) and Minnich Road. They say two people are in critical condition and a third person was seriously hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area Lincoln Highway E is closed in all directions at this time, police say.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 40-year-old Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a leader in the fields of hematology and medical...
Doctor fatally shot 4-month-old baby then herself, police say
Allen County Prosecutor finds ‘no criminal liability’ for FWPD officer who struck, killed...
Allen County Prosecutor finds ‘no criminal liability’ for FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian
Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant
Veo's electric scooters in Fort Wayne
City to end partnership with e-scooter company, citing safety concerns
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

LIVE: SBPD giving update after 1-year-old dies in shooting
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is searching and seizing items in I Do Bridal Boutique...
Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against ‘I Do Bridal Boutique’
New 216-unit apartment complex planned for Dupont Road area
Elementary student detained after gun found on central Indiana school bus