Two critically hurt in crash involving car, semi on SR 930
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The New Haven Police Department is responding to a crash Wednesday afternoon that left two people critically injured.
Police say the crash involved a semi and a car at Lincoln Highway E (SR 930) and Minnich Road. They say two people are in critical condition and a third person was seriously hurt.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area Lincoln Highway E is closed in all directions at this time, police say.
This is a developing report. Check back for updates.
