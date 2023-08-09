Three critically hurt in crash involving car, semi on Lincoln Highway E

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The New Haven Police Department is responding to a crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people critically injured.

Police say the crash involved a semi and a car at Lincoln Highway E and Minnich Road. Police first said two people were in critical condition and a third was seriously hurt, but they say all three are now in life-threatening condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area Lincoln Highway E is closed in all directions at this time, police say.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

