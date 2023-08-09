Patients file lawsuit against the Landmark Recovery facility in Bluffton

Officials with Landmark are asking a judge to look at the state’s recent order to shut them...
Officials with Landmark are asking a judge to look at the state’s recent order to shut them down as leaked company emails exhibit a troubling work environment.(16 News Now)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A lawsuit has been filed against a Bluffton rehab facility that closed its doors last week.

According to court documents, Praxis of Fort Wayne by Landmark Recovery is accused of “gross negligence and with wanton and in reckless disregard for the plaintiff’s health and safety.”

Because of this, the patient’s attorney Trevor Crossen says they’re entitled to punitive damages.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs say they sustained “severe personal injuries as the result of unsafe and hazardous conditions on the premise.” Other allegations made in the complaint include unsanitary living conditions including black mold, the ceiling caving in, non-working air conditioners, insect infestation, showers failing to drain, and septic issues. The “defendants [Landmark Recovery] permitted and failed to prohibit individuals from bringing illicit drugs into the facility,” the suit says.

The lawsuit also claims that the center “knew of other occupants and/or residents who were sexually assaulting other occupants and/or residents and failed to mitigate and/or prevent physical altercations and harm.”

Crossen says they are asking for compensation for the damages sustained, attorney fees and expenses for a trial by jury, and punitive damages for the Bluffton facility.

The allegations are similar to the similar lawsuit filed last week against the Landmark Facility in Mishawaka. That lawsuit came after the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked the licenses for Praxis Landmark Recovery locations across the state. With the license revoked, the facility was scheduled to be closed on August 17.

Over the past year, Landmark Recovery has been linked to four deaths at two of its facilities. One of those deaths was Celeste Cuthbert, who went missing on New Year’s Day 2023. Officials say she walked out of the Bluffton facility before being found dead one month later in a vacant yard next to Landmark Recovery.

Landmark Recovery officials said in March that they were committed to change and were open to an investigation during a Bluffton City Council meeting, saying in a report, “We have made mistakes.” They agreed to meet with members of Bluffton City Council, and the chief of the Bluffton Fire Department and Bluffton Police Department.

However, with the state revoking the Bluffton facility’s license in late July, the company chose to implement an employee furlough for 30 days starting August 3.

21Alive reached out to Landmark Recovery for a comment. At the time this article was posted, they had not responded to our request.

You can read the complaint for damages below.

