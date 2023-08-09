New 216-unit apartment complex planned for Dupont Road area

(Allen County Planning Commission)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new apartment complex is being planned for the city’s north side.

Developers with Homestead Development say they applied with the Allen County Planning Commission on July 19, including plans for a 216-unit apartment complex at The Commons at Wood Creek between East Dupont Road and North Clinton Street.

In the paperwork, developers say the complex is mentioned to be “mixed residential and community commercial” and is planned to sit on nearly 12 acres of land with a community clubhouse and pool.

Renderings in the application show about nine apartment buildings, which each will be about three floors, with 132 two-bedroom units and 84 one-bedroom units.

Officials say the complex will have a total of 328 parking spaces, with 296 “surface spaces” and about 32 garage spaces.

Developers say in the proposal that the complex will “support the surrounding commercial corridor and employment centers.”

Developers also say they plan to incorporate green spaces within the complex site and future walkable access to future commercial development that would border the apartments.

The initial hearing on this plan is scheduled for Sept. 14.

