Mayor Henry, FWPD warn of ‘alarming rates’ of overdoses and fentanyl-laced pills marketed online

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders are warning residents of what they call “alarming rates” of recent fentanyl overdoses.

Police say just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, can cause an overdose. That amount is equal to just about two grains of salt.

They say the drugs are easily accessible and can be found and purchased through social media.

Police shared photos of counterfeit oxycodone and M30 pills above that are being marketed online, saying they appear to be prescription pills but are laced with fentanyl.

“We have seen just about every street drug laced with fentanyl, so there are no safe street drugs at this time. The most recent issue is the distribution of counterfeit prescription pills that contain fentanyl. Drug cartels have flooded the entire United States, including our city, with these counterfeit prescription pills, many marked ‘M-30,’ that come in all colors and look like prescription oxycodone pills. You can’t see, taste or smell the fentanyl, even if the pills contain deadly levels. Even when individuals research pills marked ‘M-30,’ they appear to be legitimate prescription pills. We want everyone to know that unless they receive their pills directly from the pharmacy, those pills are likely counterfeit, they will contain fentanyl, and they could kill you. In 2022, the FWPD seized over 98,000 of these counterfeit ‘M-30’ pills containing Fentanyl.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose can save a life, saying to watch out for the following:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

FWPD has a Hope and Recovery Team (HART) that can help anyone get connected to treatment and recovery. Anyone who needs help can call the HART Hotline at 260-427-5801.

More information on fentanyl and signs of overdoses from the CDC can be found here.

