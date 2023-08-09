Mayor Henry, FWPD warn of ‘alarming rates’ of overdoses and fentanyl-laced pills marketed online
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders are warning residents of what they call “alarming rates” of recent fentanyl overdoses.
Police say just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, can cause an overdose. That amount is equal to just about two grains of salt.
They say the drugs are easily accessible and can be found and purchased through social media.
Police shared photos of counterfeit oxycodone and M30 pills above that are being marketed online, saying they appear to be prescription pills but are laced with fentanyl.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose can save a life, saying to watch out for the following:
- Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
- Falling asleep or losing consciousness
- Slow, weak, or no breathing
- Choking or gurgling sounds
- Limp body
- Cold and/or clammy skin
- Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)
FWPD has a Hope and Recovery Team (HART) that can help anyone get connected to treatment and recovery. Anyone who needs help can call the HART Hotline at 260-427-5801.
More information on fentanyl and signs of overdoses from the CDC can be found here.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.