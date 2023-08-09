Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against ‘I Do Bridal Boutique’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the now-shuttered I Do Bridal Boutique.

I Do Bridal Boutique announced on its Facebook it would be closing on July 21. The following day, dozens of brides showed up at the Coldwater Road store looking for answers. On Friday, the attorney general’s office was let inside the bridal shop and returned items to some of the brides and bridesmaids.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure, Indiana AG Office searching I Do Bridal Boutique Friday amid investigation

According to court documents, the attorney general’s office claims that I Do Bridal store owner, Tesia Lapp and Mor Bridal LLC, allegedly engaged in deceptive practices that left dozens of brides without dresses before their special days.

The attorney general’s office filed the suit on Aug. 3 after receiving more than 30 complaints.

Documents also say the boutique promised gowns, bridal wear, dry cleaning, and preservation services for customers which they did not keep.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction barring the shop’s owner from the bridal services industry until the state obtains a $75,000 bond. The state also asks for money for the customers, and the amounts owed range from $250 to $2,600 each.

Court documents show that I Do Bridal merged with Wendy’s Bridal in September 2022. The store owner is also being sued by Coliseum Shoppes for failure to pay rent while running Wendy’s Bridal.

The initial hearing is scheduled in Allen County on Oct. 3.

You can read the complaint below.

