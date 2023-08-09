I&M submits request to IURC to raise rates by 6.8%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) say they have submitted a request to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) on Wednesday to increase rates under a new plan.

I&M says the ‘Powering our Future’ plan focuses on improving and replacing old equipment so fewer customers lose power, and in the event that they do, it can be restored more quickly. It also aims to offer a new pre-payment option, PowerPay, which they say would help customers avoid larger-than-expected bills by giving updates on usage.

They say to accomplish this and maintain a strong electric grid, they have requested a 6.8% rate increase to the IURC, or $116.4 million. If approved, the rates would be phased in over two years, with the first hike in mid-2024 and again in early 2025. They say the new rates will vary for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

When the new rates are fully in place by 2025, leaders say a typical residential customer’s bill would go from $162.16 to $176.99 per month, a $14.83 increase. Leaders note that this proposed rate may end up being lower if they receive tax credits or grants that could offset project costs.

“I&M understands that our customers are feeling the effects of inflation and higher costs of goods and services. We have carefully reviewed the plans that are necessary for us to improve reliability of service and deliver a better customer experience. The Powering our Future plan is critical for I&M to continue to meet our customers’ expectations.”

For more information on the ‘Powering our Future’ plan and the regulatory rate review process, visit I&M’s website here.

