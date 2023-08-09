I-469 exit ramp to close for construction Aug. 14

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Another exit ramp is scheduled to temporarily close in the coming days.

INDOT officials say the southbound I-469 exit ramp that takes you westbound of State Road 930 will temporarily close for concrete patching and joint repair.

Officials say the work is scheduled to begin on Aug. 14 and is expected to last about one week.

INDOT officials ask for drivers to use southbound I-469 to the Minnich Road exit and then use northbound I-469 to the U.S. 30/S.R. 930 exit, or seek an alternate route.

