Homestead students to see major changes as $170 million construction project forges ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Construction at Homestead High School is still full steam ahead, but parts of their $170 million dollar construction project are already finished.

The students who walk the halls today will see the vision of the future coming to life.

“Last year, I was sitting in my ap science class hearing the drills and hearing the hammers and everything and now I’m walking in this school and it’s the same portion,” Senior Addie Mae Fleming said. “It’s amazing to see the progress.”

From classrooms to hallways -- to the basketball court -- and the auditorium, there’s something new. There’s also new places for the band to practice and even a facelift for their TV and radio broadcasting programs When finished, this project adds more than 88,000 square feet to the school.

“Homestead has a reputation and a legacy of outstanding excellence academics, in the arts and in athletics and now our students will actually have the facilities they need to perform at the highest levels,” Principal Susan Summers said.

Students are excited too.

“I love all sciences and all science classes and getting to see the upstairs wing -- where the science classes are specialized -- is so exciting,” Fleming said. “I hope I get to be a part of it -- but if not -- I’m excited for the future students to be able to.”

As Homestead changes, one thing will always stay: the excitement for the first day of school.

“It’s like Christmas Eve, or the day before your birthday, the night before you go off to summer camp -- it’s that kind of a feeling,” Summers said.

District leaders expect the project to wrap up around the end of 2024.

