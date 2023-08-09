Elementary student detained after gun found on central Indiana school bus

NEW WHITELAND, Ind. (WPTA and WTHR) - Police in central Indiana are investigating after an elementary student reportedly brought a gun on a school bus Wednesday morning, according to WTHR.

The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation (CPCSC) says a student reported another student had a gun in their backpack while on a bus that was headed to Break-O-Day Elementary in New Whiteland.

They say the bus driver responded immediately and took the gun from the student. Police then arrived and detained the student, saying all other students were safe and accounted for.

CPCSC sent the following statement about the incident:

“We want to thank our staff and students for following the safety protocols. We are also grateful for the assistance of our police department to address this situation quickly. Thanks to our bus driver who took immediate appropriate action to confiscate the weapon. We take this very seriously and will do everything possible to assure the safety of our students and staff."

