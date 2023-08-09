In blow to GOP, Ohio voters reject Issue 1

Lines out the door as Ohio voters weigh in on Issue 1
Lines out the door as Ohio voters weigh in on Issue 1
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Associated Press) - Ohio voters on Tuesday rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to change the state’s constitution, setting up a fall campaign that will become the nation’s latest referendum on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide protections last year.

The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future constitutional amendments. It would have raised that to a 60% supermajority, which supporters said would protect the state’s foundational document from outside interest groups.

While abortion was not directly on the special election ballot, the result marks the latest setback for Republicans in a conservative-leaning state who favor imposing tough restrictions on the procedure. Ohio Republicans placed the question on the summer ballot in hopes of undercutting a citizen initiative voters will decide in November that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state.

