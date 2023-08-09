Baby surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WPTA) - The most recent baby to be surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box this year happened in Carmel in Central Indiana earlier this week.

Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes say this is the fourth baby to be surrendered to Carmel Fire Station #345 within the past year and a half.

Officials also say the Carmel Baby Box was the seventh Baby Box installment in the country and has seen the most surrendered babies than anywhere in the country.

“It is such a joy to have a station that is so enthusiastic about our mission and program. They have warmly and lovingly received three babies previously at this location. We know this baby was loved immeasurably by the birth mother who placed her baby knowing that the infant would be cared for quickly. While we know this isn’t ideal circumstances, we know that this infant will soon be adopted by a family who has anxiously awaited this opportunity.”

Since 2017, officials say 35 babies have been surrendered to a Baby Box. There are 157 baby boxes in 11 states.

The newborn surrendered this week was the 14th surrendered so far this year.

Anyone needing assistance can call the national hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

