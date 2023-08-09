Allen County police responding to semi rollover crash on I-469

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are working a semi rollover crash on I-469 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on westbound I-469, between Leo Road and N Clinton Street, around 3:35 p.m.

They say the right lane will be blocked for the next two hours.

No further information has been provided at this time. Check back for updates.

