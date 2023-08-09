1-year-old boy dies after shooting on South Bend’s south side

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a 1-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday afternoon on the city’s south side has died from his injuries.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 1-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. He has yet to be identified.

Police have not provided any details about a potential suspect, but they did tell us Tuesday they’re trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

