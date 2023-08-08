Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In this week’s edition of ‘Tell Julian,’ you don’t have to travel all the way to the West Indies to enjoy mouth-watering jerk chicken!

Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant is located on West Main Street and the owner says it’s the only authentic Jamaican restaurant in town.

The restaurant used to be in Waynedale, but closed during the pandemic. Owner Emelio Thompson re-opened in September 2022, and he says customers are loving the brand-new location.

You can find all sorts of Caribbean favorites at Pepper and Spice, including jerk chicken, oxtail stew, steamed cabbage, rice and peas, and curry goat.

Watch the video to catch Julian Teekaram’s review of the oxtail stew and jerk chicken with house-made pepper sauce!

