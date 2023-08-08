“Stretched to our Limits”: How SACS officials are feeling about bus driver shortage ahead of school year

By Emilia Miles
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwest Allen County officials are on a crucial search for school bus drivers for the 2023-24 school year.

School districts across the nation are reporting difficulties in recruiting and retaining bus drivers and the Southwest Allen County School District is no different.

The director of transportation for the district Mike Martin tells me they have 12 full-time and part-time openings. But for them to be fully operational, Martin needs five more drivers.

“We did have a couple of unexpected retirements and medical leaves, I think we lost 6 over the summer. So we were already going into summer being short. We revamped the routes and we are still short.”

Mike Martin, Director of Transportation

Officials with SACS will be hosting an event in early September where the public will be invited to drive a school bus. Officials say the effort is designed to show the community what it’s really like to drive and with hopes of hiring new drivers.

Click here to learn more about the opportunity to drive for SACS.

