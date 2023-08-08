Northeast Indiana celebrates Purple Heart Veterans on special Honor Flight

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday, 102 Purple Heart Recipients set off on a special honor flight to Washington D.C. in honor of the sacrifices they made.

They were supposed to return home around 9:30 p.m., but after being stuck for more than one hour due to a weather delay, the veterans returned from our nation’s capital.

Officials say this special flight is composed of the largest group of Purple Heart veterans ever by an Honor Flight.

The flight gave veterans the opportunity to reflect and pay tribute at the memorials that are built in their honor.

According to organizers, the Honor Flight gives the option to travel with a guardian, though many chose to go on the trip alone to leave room for other veterans to make the trip.

Officials say before departing from the 122nd Fighter Wing, there was a parade for the veterans through downtown Fort Wayne.

Organizers say despite the rainy weather, it was still a fun day for everyone who participated in the trip.

By Samantha Condra
Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) kicked off the back-to-school season by celebrating their mission and staff at Parkview Field.

