New Civil War monument unveiled at veterans museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new monument was unveiled Monday at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum.

Officials say the new monument pays tribute to those that served in the Civil War.

According to museum officials, it was donated by a local family who had relatives who served in both the Civil War and World War II.

Board member Tom Schmitt said it is important to remember those who served in the war, and the monument will help serve as a reminder to people.

The monument is more than six feet tall, and is placed next to a Civil War tribute to the 44th infantry, made up of soldiers from Northeast Indiana.

