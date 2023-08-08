New Civil War monument unveiled at veterans museum

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new monument was unveiled Monday at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum.

Officials say the new monument pays tribute to those that served in the Civil War.

According to museum officials, it was donated by a local family who had relatives who served in both the Civil War and World War II.

Board member Tom Schmitt said it is important to remember those who served in the war, and the monument will help serve as a reminder to people.

The monument is more than six feet tall, and is placed next to a Civil War tribute to the 44th infantry, made up of soldiers from Northeast Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a...
Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges
Generic graphic of police lights
One critically hurt in three-car crash Sunday on Lima Road

Latest News

Northeast Indiana celebrates Purple Heart Veterans on special Honor Flight
Indiana State Police are warning you to abide to stop-arm laws ahead of back-to-school traffic.
ISP warning drivers to watch out for buses; ramping up patrol during back-to-school
Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant
Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant
Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant
Tell Julian: Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant
21Alive Morning News
Northeast Indiana celebrates Purple Heart Veterans on special Honor Flight