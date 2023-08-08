ISP warning drivers to watch out for buses; ramping up patrol during back-to-school

By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - As students across Allen County return to school this week, Indiana State Police want you to practice extra caution on your daily commute.

According to a yearly study conducted by the Indiana Department of Education, on one given day in April, 2,091 stop-arm violations occurred in Indiana. Sgt. Brian Walker of ISP says over 200 of those happened in Allen County alone.

If you take those 2,091 stop-arm violations in one day, that projects a potential 376,380 in one school year.

Stop-arm violations are a Class A Infraction in Indiana with fines up to $10,000 and license suspension for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to a year for the second. If the violation causes injury, it becomes a Class 6 felony. If the violation causes death, it becomes a Class 5 felony.

Sgt. Brian Walker says you can expect to see more Indiana State Troopers patrolling the roads during back-to-school traffic times. Some may even be on board the buses.

The busiest times for buses and added traffic are afternoon hours, followed by morning hours and then midday traffic.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a...
Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges
Generic graphic of police lights
One critically hurt in three-car crash Sunday on Lima Road

Latest News

Northeast Indiana celebrates Purple Heart Veterans on special Honor Flight
Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant
Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant
Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant
Tell Julian: Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant
21Alive Morning News
Northeast Indiana celebrates Purple Heart Veterans on special Honor Flight