ISP warning drivers to watch out for buses; ramping up patrol during back-to-school

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - As students across Allen County return to school this week, Indiana State Police want you to practice extra caution on your daily commute.

According to a yearly study conducted by the Indiana Department of Education, on one given day in April, 2,091 stop-arm violations occurred in Indiana. Sgt. Brian Walker of ISP says over 200 of those happened in Allen County alone.

If you take those 2,091 stop-arm violations in one day, that projects a potential 376,380 in one school year.

Stop-arm violations are a Class A Infraction in Indiana with fines up to $10,000 and license suspension for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to a year for the second. If the violation causes injury, it becomes a Class 6 felony. If the violation causes death, it becomes a Class 5 felony.

Sgt. Brian Walker says you can expect to see more Indiana State Troopers patrolling the roads during back-to-school traffic times. Some may even be on board the buses.

The busiest times for buses and added traffic are afternoon hours, followed by morning hours and then midday traffic.

