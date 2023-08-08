FWCS kicks off school year with staff celebration at Parkview Field

By Samantha Condra
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) kicked off the back-to-school season by celebrating their mission and staff at Parkview Field.

Staff from all schools and district offices attended, as well as the FWCS Board of School of Trustees. The event was used as a place for staff to share inspiring stories about their time with the school district.

Employees boarded buses to head to Parkview Field and were welcomed by the North Side Jazz Band.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel presented the district’s vision for the upcoming school year, “Discover What’s Within”. Staff members then told their stories about how FWCS helped them “Discover What’s Within”.

FWCS starts its school year on Thursday, August 10th.

