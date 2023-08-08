Former Wawasee AD charged after allegedly exposing himself to teen in Culver’s drive-thru

By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former athletic director at Wawasee High School has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself to a minor in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant in Elkhart.

Cory Schutz, 50, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail last Friday, Aug. 4, on preliminary charges of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor and public indecency.

The charges stem from an incident on July 24 at the Culver’s drive-thru on Brittany Court in Elkhart. According to police, Schutz allegedly exposed himself to a teen female while in the drive-thru.

Schutz has been released on a $15,000 monetary bond, according to court paperwork obtained by 16 News Now. This case has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.

Cory Schutz
Cory Schutz(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

16 News Now learned Tuesday that Schutz resigned from his position back in June 2021. He resigned from that position not long after another investigation surrounding his alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, no charges were filed in that case after two independent investigations.

In a statement sent to 16 News Now, Wawasee Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Stephen Troyer says the district will “will fully cooperate with any investigation and future prosecution if requested by law enforcement officials.”

You can read Dr. Troyer’s full statement below:

