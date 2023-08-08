Some Decatur residents ordered to evacuate homes for hours

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - It was no ordinary Monday in Decatur, as a chemical release from Bunge, a food processing plant, led to an evacuation of homes near the facility.

Charles Jones, who lives right next to the plant, described a smell in the air as a “burnt, vinegary smell”.

While some weren’t too spooked by the evacuation orders, others, like Jones, were.

“Chemical spills and stuff like that scare me to death,” Jones said.

Some spent hours at the Riverside Center on Monroe Street, where they were told to stay until their homes were safe to return to.

Jones felt the wait was frustrating and even began to weigh his options for alternative sleeping arrangements.

“My plan is going to another town, because there’s no motel rooms with double beds at all here,” Jones said.

Luckily, it didn’t come to that, as evacuation orders were lifted Monday night.

But even if spending the night elsewhere was on the table, some folks, like Jim Howerton, were ready to do as they were told.

“I had things to do, and I don’t want to leave by home, but, hey that’s life, I’ve bene inconvenienced a lot and I respect what they say to do,” Howerton said. “We got out of the house and here we are.”

Decatur fire officials say if you live near Bunge and are concerned about irritations from the odors, you may want to consider sheltering elsewhere this evening or seek medical attention.

