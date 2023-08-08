City to end partnership with e-scooter company, citing safety concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders announced on Tuesday that Veo will no longer be allowed to rent out electric scooters starting next month.

Beginning September 4, the stand-up and seated e-scooters can no longer be used through Veo. Officials cited safety concerns shared by residents and business owners, saying issues have been arising with reckless and negligent riding.

Leaders say Veo has been notified that it will need to remove its entire scooter fleet from the city.

The City began a partnership with Veo in 2019 for a pilot program for its e-scooters and bicycles. They say the goal was to give residents other transportation options and promote easy travel to local businesses and tourist attractions while reducing traffic congestion.

First, the program started with about 300 e-scooters and 150 bikes in 2019 then grew to a fleet of 500 stand-up scooters and down to 80 bikes in 2022. The bikes were then replaced with seated scooters in 2023.

City leaders noted that no taxpayer dollars were used to support the program.

Officials also pointed to research about similar changes in e-scooter programs across the state in their decision, sharing the following highlights:

Bloomington —earlier in July 2023, the Board of Public Works approved a new application form for scooter company licensing and was reviewing whether scooter companies could be fined for illegal parking by their users.

Carmel —e-scooters prohibited; bike share launched in 2018.

Columbus —e-scooters prohibited; bike share launched in 2016 by their Parks Foundation ceased operations in 2019 because it was not sustainable.

Elkhart —had e-scooters operated by Bird in 2018, but company folded or pulled them from the City.

South Bend—Their agreement goes through the end of 2023, and they will be reassessing then. They require an annual license for the provider which costs $10,000. They have up to 200 scooters and no more than 15 e-bicycles. Multiple riders are prohibited from using a single source of payment. The shared mobility devices cannot go on the University of Notre Dame’s campus. In addition, Howard Park has geofencing that slows the speed of the scooters outside its area.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.