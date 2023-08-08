City to end partnership with e-scooter company, citing safety concerns

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders announced on Tuesday that Veo will no longer be allowed to rent out electric scooters starting next month.

Beginning September 4, the stand-up and seated e-scooters can no longer be used through Veo. Officials cited safety concerns shared by residents and business owners, saying issues have been arising with reckless and negligent riding.

Leaders say Veo has been notified that it will need to remove its entire scooter fleet from the city.

The City began a partnership with Veo in 2019 for a pilot program for its e-scooters and bicycles. They say the goal was to give residents other transportation options and promote easy travel to local businesses and tourist attractions while reducing traffic congestion.

First, the program started with about 300 e-scooters and 150 bikes in 2019 then grew to a fleet of 500 stand-up scooters and down to 80 bikes in 2022. The bikes were then replaced with seated scooters in 2023.

City leaders noted that no taxpayer dollars were used to support the program.

Officials also pointed to research about similar changes in e-scooter programs across the state in their decision, sharing the following highlights:

  • Bloomington—earlier in July 2023, the Board of Public Works approved a new application form for scooter company licensing and was reviewing whether scooter companies could be fined for illegal parking by their users.
  • Carmel—e-scooters prohibited; bike share launched in 2018.
  • Columbus—e-scooters prohibited; bike share launched in 2016 by their Parks Foundation ceased operations in 2019 because it was not sustainable.
  • Elkhart—had e-scooters operated by Bird in 2018, but company folded or pulled them from the City.
  • South Bend—Their agreement goes through the end of 2023, and they will be reassessing then. They require an annual license for the provider which costs $10,000. They have up to 200 scooters and no more than 15 e-bicycles. Multiple riders are prohibited from using a single source of payment. The shared mobility devices cannot go on the University of Notre Dame’s campus. In addition, Howard Park has geofencing that slows the speed of the scooters outside its area.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A proposed constitutional change before Ohio voters could determine abortion rights in the state

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Allen County Prosecutor finds ‘no criminal liability’ for FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

City to end partnership with e-scooter company, citing safety concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

FWCS kicks off school year with staff celebration at Parkview Field

FWCS kicks off school year with staff celebration at Parkview Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) kicked off the back-to-school season by celebrating their mission and staff at Parkview Field.

News

FWCS kicks off school year with staff celebration at Parkview Field

FWCS kicks off school year with staff celebration at Parkview Field

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

FILE PHOTO: Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, speaks with reporters Oct. 14, 2022, in...

ACLU files suit against 25-encroachment law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says it filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state’s new 25-foot “encroachment” law.

21Investigates

‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD respond after officer crashes into pedestrian

Allen County Prosecutor finds ‘no criminal liability’ for FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Prosecutor says the office has completed its investigation into a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer who struck and killed a pedestrian in April, saying no criminal charges will be filed against him.

News

Northeast Indiana celebrates Purple Heart Veterans on special Honor Flight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Monday, 102 Purple Heart Recipients set off on a special honor flight to Washington D.C. in honor of the sacrifices they made.

News

Indiana State Police are warning you to abide to stop-arm laws ahead of back-to-school traffic.

ISP warning drivers to watch out for buses; ramping up patrol during back-to-school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
As students across Allen County return to school this week, Indiana State Police want you to practice extra caution on your daily commute.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant

Tell Julian: A Visit to Pepper and Spice Jamaican Restaurant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
In this week’s edition of ‘Tell Julian,’ you don’t have to travel all the way to the West Indies to enjoy mouth-watering jerk chicken!