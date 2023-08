BACK TO SCHOOL: School start dates in 21Country for 2023-24 school year

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - Students across the state are heading back to classrooms this week.

Here’s a list of area public school districts’ back-to-school dates for the 2023-24 school year:

Fort Wayne Community Schools Students return on Thursday, Aug. 10

East Allen Community Schools Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Southwest Allen County Schools Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Northwest Allen County Schools Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 16

Adams County schools (Adams Central, North Adams, South Adams) Students return on Thursday, Aug. 10

Noble County schools (Central Noble, East Noble, Smith-Green) Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9 West Noble returns on Thursday, Aug. 10

DeKalb County Eastern Schools Students return on Thursday, Aug. 3

DeKalb County Central Schools Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Hamilton Community Schools Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Garrett Keyser Butler Community Schools Students return on Thursday, Aug. 10

Huntington County Community School Corporation Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Fremont Community Schools Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Steuben County MSD Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Hamilton County Schools Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Prairie Heights Community Schools Students return on Thursday, Aug. 10

Smith-Green Community Schools Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9

Whitko Community Schools Students return on Friday, Aug, 11

Whitley County Consolidated Students return on Thursday, Aug. 17

Wells County schools (Bluffton-Harrison MSD, Norwell Community Schools, Southern Wells) Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9



