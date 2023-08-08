Allen County Prosecutor finds ‘no criminal liability’ for FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Prosecutor says the office has completed its investigation into a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer who struck and killed a pedestrian in April, saying no criminal charges will be filed against him.

A crash report obtained by 21Investigates says FWPD Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued truck when he crashed into Henry Najdeski, 52, at the intersection of E Main and S Calhoun Streets on April 19. Najdeski was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

BACKGROUND: Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski - New documents detail past letters of reprimand filed against FWPD officer police say hit, killed pedestrian - FWPD Sgt. who police say hit pedestrian gives statement in amended crash report - Sgt. who hit, killed pedestrian previously suspended for crash, FWPD says

Indiana State Police (ISP) leaders confirmed on April 25 that Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed requested the department review the crash investigation. ISP completed its investigation on Aug. 1 and turned over the findings to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.

The investigations showed Najdeski had the right of way to cross Main Street. Hartup was turning left (east) onto Main Street, from Calhoun Street, with a green light for traffic on Calhoun Street.

Allen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander says toxicology tests show no drugs or alcohol were in his system and neither of his cellphones were in use at the time of the crash. They say the truck he was driving did not have a computer or an in-car camera.

In Hartup’s initial statement, he said he did not see Najdeski until he struck him. They say surveillance videos in the area also did not show excessive speed on Hartup’s behalf.

Because of this, they say they have determined Hartup faces no criminal liability. Instead, they filed a Class A infraction against him for failure to yield to a pedestrian, causing injury.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

