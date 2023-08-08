ACLU files suit against 25-encroachment law

FILE PHOTO: Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, speaks with reporters Oct. 14, 2022, in...
FILE PHOTO: Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, speaks with reporters Oct. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis after arguing before a Marion County judge over claims the state's abortion ban violates plaintiff's religious freedoms.((AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers))
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WPTA) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says it filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state’s new 25-foot “encroachment” law.

Officials say the suit was filed on behalf of a citizen journalist, claiming the new law violates his constitutional right to observe and record the police.

The new law went into effect on July 1, which prohibits anyone from knowingly and intentionally approaching within 25 feet of an officer after they have been ordered to stop.

The Plaintiff is Donald Nicodemus, a citizen journalist in South Bend that monitors the activity of public safety personnel, especially the South Bend police.

Nicodemus regularly posts videos to his YouTube channel, “Freedom 2 Film,” which has more than 23,000 subscribers.

According to ACLU officials, Nicodemus was recording police activity on July 20 for his channel, and they say he was not interfering with the police investigation, and says an officer approached him and a few other witnesses and told them to move further away.

Officials also say a few minutes later, another officer approached and told them to move back another 25 feet and threatened that the witnesses standing nearby, including Nicodemus, would go to jail if they did not comply, citing there was a “new law” in effect.

To view the video mentioned in the complaint, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

