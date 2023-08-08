21INVESTIGATES: Why did the prosecutor decide not to charge Sgt. Hartup after pedestrian death?

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Prosecutor says the office has completed its investigation into a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer who struck and killed a pedestrian in April, saying no criminal charges will be filed against him.

DETAILS: Allen County Prosecutor finds ‘no criminal liability’ for FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian

In Hartup’s initial statement, he said he did not see Najdeski until he struck him. They say surveillance videos in the area also did not show excessive speed on Hartup’s behalf. Because of this, they say they have determined Hartup faces no criminal liability. Instead, they filed a Class A infraction against him for failure to yield to a pedestrian, causing injury.

Why did the prosecutor decide not to charge Sgt. Hartup after hitting and killing Nadjeski? What kinds of charges were considered? Did Hartup get special treatment?

21Investigates sat down with Allen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander to understand why this decision was made. Watch the full story in the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a...
Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Northern Wells Community Schools has officially rebranded.
Northern Wells Community Schools Board votes to change name

Latest News

21INVESTIGATES: Why did the prosecutor decide not to charge Sgt. Hartup after pedestrian death?
The incident happened on Monday off Highway 153 in southern Rowan Co.
“Stretched to our Limits”: How SACS officials are feeling about bus driver shortage ahead of school year
21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4 on Tuesday, August 8
Top 4 at 4 August 8
Top 4 at 4 August 8