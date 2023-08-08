21INVESTIGATES: Why did the prosecutor decide not to charge Sgt. Hartup after pedestrian death?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Prosecutor says the office has completed its investigation into a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer who struck and killed a pedestrian in April, saying no criminal charges will be filed against him.

In Hartup’s initial statement, he said he did not see Najdeski until he struck him. They say surveillance videos in the area also did not show excessive speed on Hartup’s behalf. Because of this, they say they have determined Hartup faces no criminal liability. Instead, they filed a Class A infraction against him for failure to yield to a pedestrian, causing injury.

Why did the prosecutor decide not to charge Sgt. Hartup after hitting and killing Nadjeski? What kinds of charges were considered? Did Hartup get special treatment?

21Investigates sat down with Allen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander to understand why this decision was made. Watch the full story in the video attached to this story.

