21Alive chats with Golden Bachelor’s father in Fort Wayne

Golden Bachelor’s father jokes his son ‘wasn’t always this handsome’
By Tom Powell
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive’s Tom Powell met the Golden Bachelor’s father, who lives right here in Fort Wayne.

America is just meeting 71-year-old Gerry Turner for the first time, but Wayne Turner has known the Golden Bachelor since day one.

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner.
ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner.(ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

Wayne has quite a sense of humor about his son, saying Gerry was “one of the ugliest kids you’ve ever seen.”

Clearly, that didn’t last.

The praises for Gerry’s good looks poured in online when the show was first announced. Wayne says Gerry left the homely looks behind with childhood.

When Wayne was in his 80s, he tells us Gerry took him on a weeklong trip, giving the two time to bond on what he calls an unforgettable trip.

Now, it’s time for a new adventure.

“I don’t always date 20 women at once, but I’m about to,” Gerry jokes.

Wayne will watch his son hand out roses and perhaps fall in love again when the show premieres this fall.

Gerry turns 72 this month and is currently out in California filming, so his dad is writing him a letter.

“This might be the last birthday card because I’m going to be 92,” he says.

He wants to make sure the Golden Bachelor knows just how proud his dad is over in Fort Wayne.

“And really the tv thing had nothing to do with how proud I am of him because that was always before,” Wayne says.

RELATED: ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star from Indiana

