Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a motorcycle crash left his passenger with life-threatening injuries.(steuben county sheriff's department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a motorcycle crash left his passenger with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were called about a motorcycle crash on CR 400 N, near CR 100 E, around 11 p.m. on Friday, August 4. When officers arrived, they say they found a motorcycle on its side with two injured people nearby.

The department says 40-year-old Matthew J. Braun of Pleasant Lake was headed westbound on CR 300 N, speeding. They say Braun then lost control and slid off the south side of the road and crashed into a utility box.

Both Braun and his passenger, 37-year-old Jessica Goodman of Angola, were thrown from the bike. Goodman was found unconscious and was listed in critical condition, and Braun was treated for his injuries and later released from the hospital.

Police say the roadway was clear and dry at the time of the crash, believing alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Braun was then charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and was booked into the Steuben County Jail. They say he also had an unrelated outstanding warrant for his arrest on a battery charge out of Steuben County.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

