Purple Heart veterans receive special send-off for Honor Flight

Purple Heart Honor Flight parade in downtown Fort Wayne
By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 102 Purple Heart recipients and their guardians took off to Washington D.C. Monday morning with an extra special send-off.

This Honor Flight was reserved only for Purple Heart recipients in Northeast Indiana and part of Ohio. Among the 102 Purple Heart recipients, there are 120 Purple Hearts being recognized on this trip.

Veterans and their guardians received a motorcycle and police escort through downtown Fort Wayne and across a purple-lit Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Bridge.

“We can’t forget them. We gotta keep going because that’s the reason we have the freedoms that we have,” Sue Doster said.

They are anticipated to return Monday evening to a welcome home celebration between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Officials with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana recommend arriving around 8 p.m. due to the large crowds expected.

Among the veterans being honored Monday is Sergeant Jan Fraze, who served two tours in Vietnam. You can find his story here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant; one injured
Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County...
One killed in crash involving van, motorcycle along Allen-Whitley line
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
48-year-old Chad Ingram
New Haven man sentenced in mother’s beating death
Generic graphic of police lights
One critically hurt in three-car crash Sunday on Lima Road

Latest News

Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a...
Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges
Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant; one injured
Northern Wells Community Schools has officially rebranded.
Northern Wells Community Schools Board votes to change name
21Alive News at 11
Bicyclist in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run Saturday