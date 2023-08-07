Purple Heart veterans receive special send-off for Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 102 Purple Heart recipients and their guardians took off to Washington D.C. Monday morning with an extra special send-off.

This Honor Flight was reserved only for Purple Heart recipients in Northeast Indiana and part of Ohio. Among the 102 Purple Heart recipients, there are 120 Purple Hearts being recognized on this trip.

Veterans and their guardians received a motorcycle and police escort through downtown Fort Wayne and across a purple-lit Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Bridge.

“We can’t forget them. We gotta keep going because that’s the reason we have the freedoms that we have,” Sue Doster said.

They are anticipated to return Monday evening to a welcome home celebration between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Officials with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana recommend arriving around 8 p.m. due to the large crowds expected.

Among the veterans being honored Monday is Sergeant Jan Fraze, who served two tours in Vietnam. You can find his story here.

