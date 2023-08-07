One critically hurt in three-car crash Sunday on Lima Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she rear-ended a car along Lima Road on Sunday, causing it to hit a second car.

FWPD says the crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Lima and West Washington Center Roads. They say the driver of a Ford Fusion was headed southbound on Lima Road when it rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, which in turn rear-ended another car.

The woman who was driving the Ford was taken to an area hospital where she was downgraded to life-threatening condition. The drivers and passengers in the other two cars were not hurt in the crash.

Investigators say they believe the Ford driver may have been impaired. The crash remains under investigation at this time, FWPD says.

