Northern Wells Community Schools Board votes to change name

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Northern Wells Community Schools has officially rebranded.

The school board voted to change the district name to Norwell Community Schools.

The new brand will keep the navy and gold school colors at the high school and middle school levels, board members say. They say the elementary schools in Ossian and Lancaster will also fall under the Norwell brand.

We caught up with a school board member at an open staff meeting, who says it was a difficult decision to make but one that will be more beneficial to the school district.

“There is a big attention on growth and we wanted to make sure that the district is positioned to capture some of that growth as funding is important for increased programming increased teacher pay and staying competitive,” board member Chad Kline says.

Kline went on to say they listened to the tax payers but felt this was a necessary decision to make for the long-term viability of the district.

