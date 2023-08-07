Love for Owen and each other remains recipe for Sullivan, Carroll football

By Chris Ryan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Transferring from Homestead, last summer, Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan ingratiated himself to a grieving program with his shared love for fallen Charger Owen Scheele.

All season long, Sullivan and the Chargers made it clear they played in honor of their friend, Scheele, carrying No. 13′s jersey to each coin toss and breaking down huddles with a united “Owen strong” chant, during a program-first run to the IHSAA 6A state title game and 13 total wins.

Entering his junior season, Sullivan says remaining #OwenStrong is a clear motivation for the 2023 season.

Scheele, 17, passed away from a sudden battle with leukemia on June 7, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant; one injured
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a...
Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Generic graphic of police lights
One critically hurt in three-car crash Sunday on Lima Road
Partly sunny WPTA
Sunny, warmer Tuesday

Latest News

Former city champion Rory Ransburg lengthens his lead at the FGWA tournament on Sunday.
FWGA City Championship - Day Two
The Fort Wayne Tenderloins score a 10th run in the second inning of Saturday night's win over...
Tenderloins score 10 runs for third time in five games 10-1 over Loons
The Hoosier State Tenderloins (TinCaps) play against the Great Lakes Loons (8/4/23).
Tenderloins (TinCaps) fall 8-4 to Great Lakes
Graham Pauley trots home (wearing his Hoosier State Tenderloins uniform) after hitting a first...
‘Hoosier State Tenderloins’ win in debut at Parkview Field