Love for Owen and each other remains recipe for Sullivan, Carroll football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Transferring from Homestead, last summer, Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan ingratiated himself to a grieving program with his shared love for fallen Charger Owen Scheele.

All season long, Sullivan and the Chargers made it clear they played in honor of their friend, Scheele, carrying No. 13′s jersey to each coin toss and breaking down huddles with a united “Owen strong” chant, during a program-first run to the IHSAA 6A state title game and 13 total wins.

Entering his junior season, Sullivan says remaining #OwenStrong is a clear motivation for the 2023 season.

Scheele, 17, passed away from a sudden battle with leukemia on June 7, 2022.

