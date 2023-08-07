Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen police recruit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s office says he is directing flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a police recruit who died in the line of duty last week.

49-year-old Timothy Guyer was found unresponsive at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department says Guyer died from a medical emergency, but the Hendricks County coroner will determine an official cause of death.

In remembrance of Guyer, Holcomb has directed flags to half-staff in Johnson County. Leaders say flags should be flown at half-staff in Johnson County from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

BACKGROUND: ISP investigating officer recruit death at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

Police say Guyer was “very much looking forward to” becoming a deputy with the department. 21Alive affiliate WTHR reports Guyer was a husband and father to four kids, and was a volunteer coach at Indian Creek Middle and High Schools.

