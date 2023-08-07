Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen police recruit

Deputy Timothy Guyer and his son Elijah.
Deputy Timothy Guyer and his son Elijah.(LeAnn Rehm Photography via Indian Creek Schools/WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s office says he is directing flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a police recruit who died in the line of duty last week.

49-year-old Timothy Guyer was found unresponsive at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department says Guyer died from a medical emergency, but the Hendricks County coroner will determine an official cause of death.

In remembrance of Guyer, Holcomb has directed flags to half-staff in Johnson County. Leaders say flags should be flown at half-staff in Johnson County from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

BACKGROUND: ISP investigating officer recruit death at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

Police say Guyer was “very much looking forward to” becoming a deputy with the department. 21Alive affiliate WTHR reports Guyer was a husband and father to four kids, and was a volunteer coach at Indian Creek Middle and High Schools.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant; one injured
Police say they are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on the Allen-Whitley County...
One killed in crash involving van, motorcycle along Allen-Whitley line
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
48-year-old Chad Ingram
New Haven man sentenced in mother’s beating death
Generic graphic of police lights
One critically hurt in three-car crash Sunday on Lima Road

Latest News

Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a...
Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges
Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area of North 2nd Street, between Monmouth...
Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant; one injured
Northern Wells Community Schools has officially rebranded.
Northern Wells Community Schools Board votes to change name
21Alive News at 11
Bicyclist in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run Saturday