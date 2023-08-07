Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant; one injured

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews are responding to a gas release at a food processing plant in Decatur Monday afternoon.

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area surrounding Bunge, a food processing plant, because of a hazmat situation. It’s located on N 2nd Street, between Monmouth Road and 13th Street.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor says an issue with chemical mixing at the plant caused a gas release.

He says the plant was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. He says their crews are working with Bunge and their on-call chemist to see how they can ensure the reaction has stopped. Drones are also being used to see if they can detect decreased levels of gas in the area.

According to a reliable source at the scene, one person was taken to an area hospital because of minor skin irritation from exposure.

Officers also said on Facebook that those who live within a half-mile radius of the plant are asked to evacuate their homes. They say those who live in the area north of Meibers St., east of Canterbury Drive, west of Monmouth Road, and south of Piqua Rd and Monmouth Rd intersection should evacuate and take their pets with them. If you do not have anywhere to go, they say the Riverside Center on E Monroe Street is open to anyone who needs shelter.

Police say currently, they do not have an estimation of when the situation will be resolved.

Bunge’s Decatur plant processes soybeans and manufactures products like bulk and bottled vegetable oil, shortening, lecithin, and meal for animal feeds, according to the Decatur Chamber of Commerce website.

