Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant; one injured

By Maureen Mespell and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews are responding to a gas release at a food processing plant in Decatur Monday afternoon.

Decatur police are asking residents to avoid the area surrounding Bunge, a food processing plant, because of a hazmat situation. It’s located on N 2nd Street, between Monmouth Road and 13th Street.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor says an issue with chemical mixing at the plant caused a gas release.

He says the plant was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. He says their crews are working with Bunge and their on-call chemist to see how they can ensure the reaction has stopped. Drones are also being used to see if they can detect decreased levels of gas in the area.

According to a reliable source at the scene, one person was taken to an area hospital because of minor skin irritation from exposure.

Officers also said on Facebook that those who live within a half-mile radius of the plant are asked to evacuate their homes. They say those who live in the area north of Meibers St., east of Canterbury Drive, west of Monmouth Road, and south of Piqua Rd and Monmouth Rd intersection should evacuate and take their pets with them. If you do not have anywhere to go, they say the Riverside Center on E Monroe Street is open to anyone who needs shelter.

Police say currently, they do not have an estimation of when the situation will be resolved.

Bunge’s Decatur plant processes soybeans and manufactures products like bulk and bottled vegetable oil, shortening, lecithin, and meal for animal feeds, according to the Decatur Chamber of Commerce website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evacuation underway following chemical release at Decatur food processing plant

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a...

Woman critically hurt in motorcycle crash, driver facing OWI charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a 40-year-old man is facing OWI charges after a motorcycle crash left his passenger with life-threatening injuries.

News

Northern Wells Community Schools has officially rebranded.

Northern Wells Community Schools Board votes to change name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Northern Wells Community Schools has officially rebranded.

News

21Alive News at 11

Bicyclist in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Latest News

News

Tree planted in memorial of Kevin Nguyen as family continues to search for answers

Tree planted in memorial of Kevin Nguyen as family continues to search for answers

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Purple Heart Honor Flight parade in downtown Fort Wayne

Purple Heart veterans receive special send-off for Honor Flight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
102 Purple Heart recipients and their guardians took off to Washington D.C. Monday morning with an extra special send off.

News

Generic graphic of police lights

One critically hurt in three-car crash Sunday on Lima Road

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she rear-ended a car along Lima Road on Sunday, causing it to hit a second car.

News

Deputy Timothy Guyer and his son Elijah.

Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen police recruit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s office says he is directing flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a police recruit who died in the line of duty last week.

News

FWPD is investigating after a bicyclist was critically hurt in a hit-and-run Saturday morning...

Bicyclist in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says its officers are investigating after a bicyclist was critically hurt in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Special Segments

21Alive News at 4

Walk in the Park: An Herban Garden at the Botanical Conservatory

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive News at 4