Bicyclist in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says its officers are investigating after a bicyclist was critically hurt in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Police say they were called around 9 a.m. about a crash along Hamilton Avenue, near Lafayette Street.

When officers arrived, they say they found the woman who was riding the bike was hit by a black sedan which fled the scene. The woman was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation at the time of this report.

