Tree planted in memorial of Kevin Nguyen as family continues to search for answers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Saturday, the family of a missing Fort Wayne man dedicated a tree in his honor as they continue their yearslong search.

Kevin Nguyen was reported missing in 2018 from downtown Fort Wayne and hasn’t been seen since.

The dedication took place at Lakeside Park Saturday morning. His family says the park was where everyone gathered before searching for Kevin.

Nguyen’s family says. the tree and plaque will represent a place of peace and growth as they wait for him to come home.

“It hurts my heart a lot because my birthday is October the third, and Kevin’s is October fourth. We used to text each other and call at the end of my birthday and the beginning of his, and I can’t do that anymore. So this is my place to come. It’s for the public, it’s for the family, but it’s for my heart. I needed it.”

After the ceremony, the Justice, Accountability, and Victim Advocacy (JAVA) group gave away school supplies to kids in need.

If you have any information on Kevin’s disappearance you can send an anonymous tip to JAVA here, or to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

