Tree planted in memorial of Kevin Nguyen as family continues to search for answers

By Taylor Williams and Jazlynn Bebout
Updated: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Saturday, the family of a missing Fort Wayne man dedicated a tree in his honor as they continue their yearslong search.

Kevin Nguyen was reported missing in 2018 from downtown Fort Wayne and hasn’t been seen since.

Kevin Nguyen Missing
The dedication took place at Lakeside Park Saturday morning. His family says the park was where everyone gathered before searching for Kevin.

Nguyen’s family says. the tree and plaque will represent a place of peace and growth as they wait for him to come home.

After the ceremony, the Justice, Accountability, and Victim Advocacy (JAVA) group gave away school supplies to kids in need.

If you have any information on Kevin’s disappearance you can send an anonymous tip to JAVA here, or to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

