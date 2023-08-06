Tenderloins score 10 runs for third time in five games 10-1 over Loons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A season-best eight-run first inning had the Fort Wayne Tenderloins (TinCaps) sizzling on their way to a 10-1 win in five innings over the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday night.

The Tenderloins scored 10 runs for the third time in five games.

Saturday’s game concluded after the top of the fifth, due to rain.

